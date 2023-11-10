 
menu
entertainment
Friday, November 10, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince William’s future plan for Princess Eugenie, Beatrice laid bare amid reports of new royal roles

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice are very close to Prince Harry

By
William Blythe Haynes

Friday, November 10, 2023

Prince William’s future plan for Princess Eugenie, Beatrice laid bare amid reports of new royal roles

A royal expert has disclosed Prince William’s future plan for his cousins Princess Eugenie and Beatrice amid reports they are set to have new royal role in King Charles slimmed down monarchy.

Rumours are rife that Princess Eugenie and Beatrice, who are currently not working royals, are set to take on more responsibilities in the Royal Family.

However, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has disclosed Prince William’s plan for the royal sisters, saying the Prince of Wales will not help to initiate them anytime soon.

Speaking to GB News, when the royal expert was asked if Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughters would like to become working royals, said: "The palace is looking at the patronages.

"But I think William has made clear where he stands."

The royal commentator further said, “There's no doubt that because there are few working royals there will be fewer patronages.

"But I think because of that, Beatrice and Eugenie might very well have done more in different circumstances.”

The royal expert's claims came two days after Prince William expressed his resolve to bring 'real change' to Britain as future king.

More From Entertainment:

Charity founder ‘really excited’ as Prince Harry joins it as Global Ambassador

Charity founder ‘really excited’ as Prince Harry joins it as Global Ambassador
Elon Musk evades ex Grimes’ legal team around the globe: ‘Nope, not here’

Elon Musk evades ex Grimes’ legal team around the globe: ‘Nope, not here’

King Charles, Prince William devise plan to preempt impending onslaught?

King Charles, Prince William devise plan to preempt impending onslaught?

‘Dull’ and ‘insight-free’ Elon Musk biography to inspire upcoming biopic

‘Dull’ and ‘insight-free’ Elon Musk biography to inspire upcoming biopic
Prince Harry’s pal accuses King Charles of ‘planting’ birthday snub story video

Prince Harry’s pal accuses King Charles of ‘planting’ birthday snub story
Travis Kelce lands in Buenos Aires for Taylor Swift’s Eras shows - see pic

Travis Kelce lands in Buenos Aires for Taylor Swift’s Eras shows - see pic
King Charles reacts to Prince William's 'controversial' remarks?

King Charles reacts to Prince William's 'controversial' remarks?
Netflix 'Avatar The Last Airbender' : Plot, Cast, Trailer and More!

Netflix 'Avatar The Last Airbender' : Plot, Cast, Trailer and More!
Keke Palmer shares SHOCKING footage of abuse by Darius Jackson - see photos

Keke Palmer shares SHOCKING footage of abuse by Darius Jackson - see photos
Jennifer Aniston’s ‘regrets’ after Matthew Perry’s death

Jennifer Aniston’s ‘regrets’ after Matthew Perry’s death
Kate Middleton, Harry Styles video goes viral video

Kate Middleton, Harry Styles video goes viral

BTS Jungkook leaves heartfelt message for bandmates

BTS Jungkook leaves heartfelt message for bandmates