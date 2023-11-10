Princess Eugenie and Beatrice are very close to Prince Harry

Prince William’s future plan for Princess Eugenie, Beatrice laid bare amid reports of new royal roles

A royal expert has disclosed Prince William’s future plan for his cousins Princess Eugenie and Beatrice amid reports they are set to have new royal role in King Charles slimmed down monarchy.



Rumours are rife that Princess Eugenie and Beatrice, who are currently not working royals, are set to take on more responsibilities in the Royal Family.

However, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has disclosed Prince William’s plan for the royal sisters, saying the Prince of Wales will not help to initiate them anytime soon.

Speaking to GB News, when the royal expert was asked if Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughters would like to become working royals, said: "The palace is looking at the patronages.

"But I think William has made clear where he stands."

The royal commentator further said, “There's no doubt that because there are few working royals there will be fewer patronages.

"But I think because of that, Beatrice and Eugenie might very well have done more in different circumstances.”

The royal expert's claims came two days after Prince William expressed his resolve to bring 'real change' to Britain as future king.