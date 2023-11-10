Prince Harry says "Growing up, having lost a parent, is immensely difficult"

Prince Harry gets emotional days before King Charles 75th birthday

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has shared an emotional letter on 'grief of losing a parent' ahead of Remembrance Sunday.



Prince Harry shared his letter to the young members of Scotty’s Little Soldiers and offered his support for bereaved military children.

Harry's mother Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 when he was 12 years old.

The Scotty's Little Soldiers posted Harry’s letter to its official X, formerly Twitter handle, and Meghan Markle and Harry’s friend and royal expert Omid Scobie retweeted it.

Harry, who has been involved with the charity since 2017, was recently asked to be its first-ever Global Ambassador.

In his new role, the Duke will support Scotty’s Little Soldiers to give a voice to bereaved military children, reach more families in need, and discover potential opportunities for collaboration and growth in the military and veteran community globally.

King Charles will celebrate his 75th birthday on November 14, and Harry and his family are unlikely to attend.

Prince Harry writes in the letter, “This is an incredibly important and emotional time of year, when so many come together to pay their respects to your military parents and our military family, for their service and for their sacrifice.

"Growing up, having lost a parent, is immensely difficult. But being part of such a strong and resilient community like Scotty's can really help.”



