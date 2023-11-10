Travis Kelce lands in Buenos Aires for Taylor Swift’s Eras shows - see pic

Travis Kelce has arrived in Argentina to support girlfriend Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour

Travis Kelce has arrived in Argentina to support girlfriend Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour

Travis Kelce's dedication to girlfriend Taylor Swift is evident as the Kansas City Chiefs star made quite the effort to travel to Buenos Aires, Argentina to be with the singer during her Latin American tour dates.

While Swift kicked off her first show in South America on Thursday, Kelce was spotted at an event for teammate Patrick Mahomes' charity in Kansas City.

However, the tight end proved that distance means little for this new Hollywood power couple, taking an overnight flight from Kansas to Panama City to catch a connecting flight to Buenos Aires to see Swift perform.

After refueling in Panama for just an hour on Friday, Kelce touched down in the Argentine capital to reunite with his girlfriend, per Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Swift treated her fans in Buenos Aires to a special surprise during the concert. She performed two unexpected songs, The Very First Night and Labyrinth, delighting the crowd.

Most notably, when singing Labyrinth, a song about falling for someone after emotional turmoil, onlookers claimed Swift wore a blissful, giddy smile.

This led many fans on social media to speculate that her happiness was due to her blossoming new romance with Kelce. Now, Kelce's long journey will likely lead to more gushing from Swifties.