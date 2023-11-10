The royal family is expecting a new wave of criticism later this month

King Charles, Prince William devise plan to preempt impending onslaught

Author and journalist Omid Scobie is all set to release his book on the royal family on November 21.

According to some royal observers, his criticism against King Charles suggested the book titled "End Game" would be highly critical of the senior members of the royal family.

Although the royal family rarely reacts to criticism, the backlash Scobie has received in recent days shows that the Windsors have decided to preempt his attacks.

Omid Scobie has been blasted by a royal commentator for targeting the king and his wife over their recent visit to Kenya.

Charles and his wife Queen Camilla visited the African nation at a time when tensions over the monarchy and nations' places within the Commonwealth remained under heavy debate.

The journalist said that a moment during the trip which saw Charles and Camilla walk over a red carpet in a muddy field was proof the monarchy was out of touch.

Speaking about the incident on the Daily Mail's Palace Confidential podcast, royal insider Richard Eden blasted "outspoken" Scobie's comments, claiming the couple had little choice but to follow the lead of their hosts.

Eden said: "I think... it was a great success and it certainly seemed to be from the Kenyan point of view.

"But there seems to be every time that there's a royal trip abroad there's all these, and it tends to be the leaders for Harry and Meghan, that are desperately looking for them to slip up."

It is widely believed that the royal family speaks through pro-monarchy experts and commentators when senior members of the firm are attacked.

The observers are expecting more attacks on Omid Scobie as the release date for the book nears.



