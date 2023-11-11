 
menu
entertainment
Saturday, November 11, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Ryan Reynolds drops 'Deadpool 3's' delayed release date

The movie was previously set for release on May 3, 2024

By
Mason Hughes

Saturday, November 11, 2023

Ryan Reynolds drops Deadpool 3s delayed release date
Ryan Reynolds drops 'Deadpool 3's' delayed release date

Deadpool 3 star Ryan Reynolds has taken the internet by storm as he has revealed the release date of the highly anticipated movie. Marvel Comic Universe's movie, directed by Shawn Levy, will also feature the return of Hugh Jackman as fan favourite Wolverine.

Ryan Reynold shares 'Deadpool 3' delayed release date

Ryan posted the exciting announcement on his Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) accounts. He shared two pictures: the first snapshot features the Loki star with Hugh, both dressed in their respective characters' attire, while the second picture features a heartwarming moment in which Ryan, Hugh, and Levy can be seen smiling and hugging each other.

He captioned the post, "JULY 26 (emojis)." Thus, announcing the release date of the movie to be July 26, 2024.

Fans reaction to new release date

Fans were thrilled by the announcement and took to the comment section to express their excitement. One of the fans wrote, "Everybody calm the fu*k down!!!" While another chimed in, "Well, well, well, looks like another blockbuster is hitting the screens."

A third fan wrote, "Loki's real glorious purpose was to save Marvel & MCU both as a story & company and now Deadpool, Wolverine."

The movie was previously set for release on May 3, 2024. 

More From Entertainment:

Zendaya's casting as lead in upcoming 'Cleopatra' movie sparks controversy

Zendaya's casting as lead in upcoming 'Cleopatra' movie sparks controversy
Meghan Markle’s nonsense speaks volumes: 'The rift can't be more wider'

Meghan Markle’s nonsense speaks volumes: 'The rift can't be more wider'
Megan Fox unveils her worst revenge on ex-boyfriend

Megan Fox unveils her worst revenge on ex-boyfriend
Ben Affleck teases Jennifer Lopez as he steps out with ex-wife Garner?

Ben Affleck teases Jennifer Lopez as he steps out with ex-wife Garner?
Charity founder ‘really excited’ as Prince Harry joins it as Global Ambassador

Charity founder ‘really excited’ as Prince Harry joins it as Global Ambassador
Elon Musk evades ex Grimes’ legal team around the globe: ‘Nope, not here’

Elon Musk evades ex Grimes’ legal team around the globe: ‘Nope, not here’

King Charles, Prince William devise plan to preempt impending onslaught?

King Charles, Prince William devise plan to preempt impending onslaught?

‘Dull’ and ‘insight-free’ Elon Musk biography to inspire upcoming biopic

‘Dull’ and ‘insight-free’ Elon Musk biography to inspire upcoming biopic
Prince Harry’s pal accuses King Charles of ‘planting’ birthday snub story video

Prince Harry’s pal accuses King Charles of ‘planting’ birthday snub story
Travis Kelce lands in Buenos Aires for Taylor Swift’s Eras shows - see pic

Travis Kelce lands in Buenos Aires for Taylor Swift’s Eras shows - see pic
Prince William’s future plan for Princess Eugenie, Beatrice laid bare amid reports of new royal roles video

Prince William’s future plan for Princess Eugenie, Beatrice laid bare amid reports of new royal roles
King Charles reacts to Prince William's 'controversial' remarks?

King Charles reacts to Prince William's 'controversial' remarks?