Ryan Reynolds drops 'Deadpool 3's' delayed release date

Deadpool 3 star Ryan Reynolds has taken the internet by storm as he has revealed the release date of the highly anticipated movie. Marvel Comic Universe's movie, directed by Shawn Levy, will also feature the return of Hugh Jackman as fan favourite Wolverine.

Ryan posted the exciting announcement on his Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) accounts. He shared two pictures: the first snapshot features the Loki star with Hugh, both dressed in their respective characters' attire, while the second picture features a heartwarming moment in which Ryan, Hugh, and Levy can be seen smiling and hugging each other.

He captioned the post, "JULY 26 (emojis)." Thus, announcing the release date of the movie to be July 26, 2024.

Fans reaction to new release date

Fans were thrilled by the announcement and took to the comment section to express their excitement. One of the fans wrote, "Everybody calm the fu*k down!!!" While another chimed in, "Well, well, well, looks like another blockbuster is hitting the screens."



A third fan wrote, "Loki's real glorious purpose was to save Marvel & MCU both as a story & company and now Deadpool, Wolverine."

