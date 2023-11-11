Kyle said, 'We love each other very much, and we are a family no matter what happens'

Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky navigates an uncertain future amid divorce rumours

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky continue to navigate an uncertain future amid divorce speculations.

The estranged couple's split is again making headlines as it has been reported that they are seeking individual therapy during this difficult period rather than getting a combined couple's therapy to work out their problems.



Uncertainty looms over Kyle and Umansky's relationship

According to TMZ, a source close to the couple revealed to the publication that the couple has yet to consult their lawyers after the July 2023 split.

The insider continued, "They might get back together, they may not. They just don't right now. Eventually, it would be their decision if they want to stay married or not."

Since the estranged couple has no prenup in place, if they choose to proceed with divorce, it is expected to be a messy battle.

Kyle refers to her split from Umansky as a divorce

Earlier, Kyle referenced her split from Umansky as divorce as she stated, "Going through my divorce, all that has made me stronger, but it definitely changes you as a person. I feel good."

Moments later, the actress got teary-eyed while discussing her split.

Kyle said, "We love each other very much, and we are a family no matter what happens," adding that they were trying to solve their problems, being well aware of the love they have for each other.