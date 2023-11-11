Prince William and Prince Harry are currently not on speaking terms

Prince William breaks silence on social media after Harry gets good news from UK

Prince William has shared his first social media post hours after his estranged brother Prince Harry received good news from UK court on Friday.



The Duke of Sussex, singer Elton John and five other high-profile British figures can have their lawsuit against the publisher alleging widespread unlawful behaviour heard at trial, the High Court in London ruled on Friday.

Publisher Associated Newspapers (ANL) had sought at hearings in March to have the case thrown out, saying the claims that were brought in October 2022 were outside a six-year time limit for legal action.

Hours after the court ruling in favour of Harry, Prince William took to social media and shared his stunning photos from rehearsal for the Earthshot Prize Awards in Singapore.

He posted the photos on X, formerly Twitter and Instagram, with caption, “Rehearsing for the @earthshotprize Awards earlier this week.”

This is Prince William’s first post on social media after High court’s ruling in favour of Prince Harry.

