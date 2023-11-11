King Charles has not seen Archie and Lilibet after the first birthday of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter in UK

Prince Harry leaves King Charles ‘heartbroken’ over Lilibet, Archie

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has reportedly left his father King Charles ‘heartbroken’ over Archie and Lilibet as the monarch does not see his grandchildren regularly.



Archie and Lilibet live in California with their parents Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down as senior working royals back in 2020.

The source told Mail, per GB News, "There's a lot of hurt on both sides, but time is a healer. For now, it is baby steps forward."

The source told the publication: "It's very sad His Majesty doesn't get to see his son or his grandchildren, but there's no rush to patch things up."

The fresh report came amid claims and counter claims King Charles has invited his son Prince Harry and his family to attend his 75th birthday celebrations, however, the couple’s spokesperson has dismissed such claims.

Since moving to US the Duke of Sussex has launched multiple attacks on the Royal Family through TV interviews and his bombshell autobiography Spare.

King Charles younger son has been feuding with senior members of the Firm for more than three years and his public attacks on the royal family are a source of "great pain" for the monarch, the report further says.