Saturday, November 11, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry cuts 'secret deal' with King Charles over UK move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'secretly' reached out to King Charles, reveals source

William Blythe Haynes

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has been “desperately” trying to move back to the United Kingdom ever since he and Meghan Markle found themselves surrounded with “money problems.”

And now, a latest report has claimed that Prince Harry has “cut a secret deal” with his father, King Charles, for them to return to England after living in exile for past three years.

As per the report, Charles has “graciously agreed” to it, which means Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would soon be winding up everything in America and leave for UK.

“Harry and Meghan have been talking about moving back to London,” an insider told Life & Style, adding that the couple is “going through one of the toughest times of their lives — and that’s saying a lot, considering what they’ve been through already.”

“California just isn’t cutting it for them, and their financial situation has become dire,” the insider said, hinting at their cancelled Spotify deal and downfall of Archetypes podcast.

The only solution to their problems seem to be them moving back to Harry’s home country and begging King Charles to give them their “their old jobs back.”

“Harry’s been trying to cut a secret deal to live and work with the royal family again,” the insider made the revelation, “and Charles has graciously agreed to it.”

“He and Meghan are grateful,” the insider said of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s reaction.

