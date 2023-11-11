 
Saturday, November 11, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle is riding an express train to obscurity

Meghan Markle blasted for willingly getting on an express train to obscurity given their offensive stances

Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, November 11, 2023

Prince Harry has just been called out for letting his mask slip and allowing the world to 'get to him', especially while riding the express train to obscurity.

Public relations expert Ryan McCormick issued these sentiments.

All of this has been shared to The Mirror during one of their candid chats.

During the course of that converastion, Mr McCormick said, “From a PR perspective when gauging the trajectory in the present moment of the Duke and Duchess, they are on the express train to obscurity. Letting it be known how offended they are over this recent satire was not a constructive decision.”

“In fact, this revelation will likely encourage more people to dislike them. Being a public figure gives you a number of unique privileges and it puts you on a pedestal for receiving both praise and criticism.”

Read More: Prince Harry leaves royal family ‘concerned’ with threat of ‘Spare 2’

Later on he also slipped in a sly jibe and added that the couple could “do themselves a great service by incorporating self-deprecating humour into their lives.”

This is because Mr McCormick believes, the couple needs to learn to “laugh at themselves, and to not emotionally react when a TV show or well-known figure makes a joke at their expense.”

