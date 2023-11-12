 
Sunday, November 12, 2023
Mason Hughes

Zac Efron's ego severely hit by Sean Durkin's 'The Iron Claw'

The Iron Claw, written and directed by Sean Durkin, revolves around the life of the Von Erich family

Mason Hughes

Sunday, November 12, 2023

Zac Efron's ego severely hit by Sean Durkin's 'The Iron Claw'

Zac Efron, the Hollywood actor starring in the upcoming biography pic, The Iron Claw, of pro wrestler Kevin Von Erich has recently revealed that it was a challenging role for him both mentally and physically.

During the press conference after the film's premiere, Zac stated that his ego was severely hit after starring in the high-flying action movie.

Zac Efron's ego takes a hit 

According to the Daily Mail, the California native recalled, "There was this huge crowd, lights were on, and I had to enter the Sportatorium wearing a Speedo or trunks. I just remember in that moment thinking, how the hell did I end up here?"

He added that after this role, "I have tremendous respect for the athleticism involved."

Von Erich praises The Iron Claw's intense preparation

The wrestling legend Von Erich was also present at the press conference, and he hailed the movie consultant and stunt coordinator Chavo Guerrero, stating that they did a great job at pushing the actors and getting them ready for the role.

The Iron Claw, written and directed by Sean Durkin, revolves around the life of the Von Erich family, known to be a dynasty of Texas-based professional wrestlers.

The cast of The Iron Claw movie

Other cast members of the film include Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich, Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich, and Maura Tierney as Doris Von Erich.

The Iron Claw official trailer


