'Tiny Pretty Things' star Barton Cowperthwaite reveals brain cancer diagnosis

Netflix star Barton Cowperthwaite, famously known for his role in Tiny Pretty Things, has shared devastating news with his fans as he revealed that he has been diagnosed with brain cancer.

The actor took to Instagram and shared the sad news with fans, stating, "So.... Yesterday I was diagnosed with at least a stage 2 Glioma. It is a fairly decent-sized brain tumour. The tumour’s cells originate in the brain, so it’s not spread from cancer anywhere else in the body."

He continued, "The only course of treatment for something like this is brain surgery. Docs so far have been confident that they’ll be able to remove most of the tumour and that after a successful operation and some rehab, I will be operating like my (amazing, talented, brilliant, hilarious) self."



Barton revealed that after consulting with his family, he is planning to go into surgery middle or end of next week.

The actor appeared in high spirits, stating, "I am planning on fully bouncing back to be better than my former glory."

Barton's GoFundMe campaign

Barton has started a GoFundMe with a $50,000 goal to raise money for the surgery.

Friends and fans wish a speedy recovery to the actor

His friends and fans rushed to the comment section to express their concerns and well-wishes regarding the actor's health.

The 31-year-old's co-star, Casimere Jollette, from Tiny Pretty Things, wrote, "Love you, Bart. sending so much healing to you. You got this."

A fan wrote, "I love you brother. Strongest MF I know you got this." Another expressed, "Lots of love to you brother."