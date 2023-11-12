Taylor Swift dedicates tweaked 'Karma' lyrics to Travis Kelce: Watch

Taylor Swift altered her song to give a shoutout to her new boyfriend Travis Kelce who attended the concert alongside her father

File Footage

Taylor Swift altered a line of her hit song Karma as she dedicated it to her new boyfriend Travis Kelce who was at her Buenos Aires concert.



By slipping in his NFL team’s name, the 33-year-old singer replaced the original line, "Karma is the person on the screen coming straight home to me" with "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.”

This occurred in front of a live audience at Estadio River Plate, where Taylor’s father was also watching the performance with Travis in the VIP tent.

After she was done with her performance, the Daylight songstress ran and jumped into the tight end’s arms and gave him a kiss.

The audience documented more of their adorable moments which included Travis holding a placard that said, "WE WILL STAY," as Taylor sang, "Who could stay?" from her song The Archer.

The footballer was also seen chanting "Olé, Olé, Olé" during her speech before she kicked off with Evermore's Champagne Problems.

Other videos that are going viral show him dancing to Willow and singing along to Blank Space where fans believe she was pointing directly at Travis when she sang, "That's my man."

The couple confirmed their relationship in October when the two were spotted enjoying a date night in the New York City, a month after they sparked romance rumors when Taylor kept showing to several of his games.