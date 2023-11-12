Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share two children --Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet --together

Meghan Markle’s sincere efforts to ‘repair’ marriage to Prince Harry laid bare

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is making her sincere efforts to ‘repair’ her marriage to Prince Harry amid rumours of rift.



An insider has claimed that Archie and Lilibet doting mother is mulling over getting a residence in Britain so her husband Prince Harry can reunite with his family, and believes that this move could help them repair their marriage.

The source claimed, “She (Meghan) thinks they’ll still be living in L.A. eight months a year and can rent a massive Kensington Palace apartment the rest of the time. She believes it could help them repair their marriage.”

It came amid claims Prince Harry has been trying to cut a ‘secret deal’ to live and work with the royal family again, and King Charles has graciously agreed to it.

“He and Meghan are grateful," the insider further claimed.