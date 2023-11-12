Here is an inside look into how Prince Archie thought about his great grandma, the former Queen of England before her passing

How Prince Archie felt about great grandma Queen Elizabeth

Insights into the bond Prince Archie shared with Queen Elizabeth has just been brought to light.

All of this has been revealed by an inside source close to Closer magazine.

According to their findings, the now-prince "adored" his great grandma.

Archie’s Bond with Lilibet Through the Years:

For those unversed Prince Archie has been a doting brother to Princess Lilibet since her birth. According to the same outlet, he was incredibly “excited about being a big brother and loves her to bits.”

Archie’s Relationship with Doria Ragland:

Prince Archie also has a loving relationship with his maternal grandmother Doria.

According to Closer, “Doria has been staying with Harry and Meghan at their Montecito home since just before the birth.”

Not to mention, “she’s such a natural at being a grandmother and loves being with Archie and now Lili too. She thinks the world of her Lili.”