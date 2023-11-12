 
Sunday, November 12, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

How Prince Archie felt about great grandma Queen Elizabeth

Here is an inside look into how Prince Archie thought about his great grandma, the former Queen of England before her passing

Insights into the bond Prince Archie shared with Queen Elizabeth has just been brought to light.

All of this has been revealed by an inside source close to Closer magazine.

According to their findings, the now-prince “adored” his great grandma and when Princess Lilibet was born they “He adores his great-grandma. Harry and Meghan don’t want their toddler to feel left out, but they have nothing to worry about because he’s really bonding with the baby.”

Archie’s Bond with Lilibet Through the Years:

For those unversed Prince Archie has been a doting brother to Princess Lilibet since her birth. According to the same outlet, he was incredibly “excited about being a big brother and loves her to bits.”

The same source also added, “Harry and Meghan don’t want their toddler to feel left out, but they have nothing to worry about because he’s really bonding with the baby.”

Archie’s Relationship with Doria Ragland:

Prince Archie also has a loving relationship with his maternal grandmother Doria.

According to Closer, “Doria has been staying with Harry and Meghan at their Montecito home since just before the birth.”

Not to mention, “she’s such a natural at being a grandmother and loves being with Archie and now Lili too. She thinks the world of her Lili.”

