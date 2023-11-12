Prince Harry threatening to bring ‘unwanted’ attention

The Duke of Sussex has allegedly started to bring unwanted attention to the rest of the Royal Family

Experts fear the Duke of Sussex’s bid to bring unwanted attention to King Charles’ monarchy.



Insights into this have been brought to light by royal commentator Cameron Walker.

He touched on everything in a candid piece for GB News.

In it he said, “Once again, the King's son could be called to give his evidence on why he thinks he is a victim of the Daily Mail publisher's alleged bad practices.”

“But this could create more problems for the Prince.”

Mr Walker also added, “Like we saw earlier this year, when Prince Harry gave hours of evidence over two days in his privacy case against Mirror Group Newspapers, he isn't always across the detail and could crumble under cross examination.”

Not to mention, “A trial could also bring unwanted attention on other members of the Royal Family” like with Prince William’s private settlement with News Group Newspapers over phone hacking claims.

Something like this is “presumably, the future King wished to remain private.”

After all, “the financial cost of all these legal cases is mounting up for Prince Harry, which could be in the hundreds of thousands of pounds.”

Before concluding Mr Walker also added, “A media deal with Netflix will only go so far, and there is no guarantee his legal battles will be successful. But this has been a long time coming, and Prince Harry appears determined to expose what he sees as foul play.”