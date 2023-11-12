There were rumours Princess Beatrice and Eugenie would become working royals in near future

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie likely to face major blow due to Prince Andrew?

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice would likely dealt a major blow due to their father, a royal expert has claimed.



Speaking to GB News, Richard Fitzwilliams commented on the rumours King Charles could enlist Eugenie and Beatrice as working royals, saying they would be "excellent working royals" however, the public "won't accept" them.

The royal expert claimed "I think they would be excellent working royals. However, that is not the entire point.

"If they did become working royals, and they do occasional work which is fine, but the problem is of course the link with Prince Andrew.”

As working royals, inevitably Eugenie and Beatrice will receive a certain amount of money, possibly from the sovereign grant, Richard Fitzwilliams said and added "And I don't think that that would be something most people would think was acceptable at the moment."

He further said, "Certainly for the moment, it's unlikely that they would be asked to do more."