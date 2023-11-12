Experts warn The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are making much of Hollywood walk a tight rope around him

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle is making the world ‘walk a tight rope’

The Duke of Sussex and his wife are allegedly forcing most of Hollywood walk a harsh tightrope.

These claims have been brought to light by Jessica Taylor, in a piece for the Daily Mail.

She started the converastion off by highlighting the tug of war both Sussexes are taking part in.

She started the piece off by saying, “Since Harry and Meghan moved to Montecito, California after stepping down as senior royals, they have often been pictured enjoying evenings out with A-list friends - but their friendship circle has shifted somewhat in recent years.”

Read More: Prince Harry’s ‘condemnation’ for family brought on by Meghan Markle

From Katy Perry to Beyonce, David & Victoria Beckham, as well as the Cloonye’s, Idris Elba, and Edward Enninful

In the eyes of Ms Taylor, “It appears such celebrity pals are treading carefully, walking a tightrope around between The Sussexes and the rest of the royal family and doing their very best not to take sides in the royal rift that shows no sign of healing any time soon.”