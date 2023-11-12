 
menu
entertainment
Sunday, November 12, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle is making the world ‘walk a tight rope’

Experts warn The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are making much of Hollywood walk a tight rope around him

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, November 12, 2023

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle is making the world ‘walk a tight rope’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle is making the world ‘walk a tight rope’

The Duke of Sussex and his wife are allegedly forcing most of Hollywood walk a harsh tightrope.

These claims have been brought to light by Jessica Taylor, in a piece for the Daily Mail.

She started the converastion off by highlighting the tug of war both Sussexes are taking part in.

She started the piece off by saying, “Since Harry and Meghan moved to Montecito, California after stepping down as senior royals, they have often been pictured enjoying evenings out with A-list friends - but their friendship circle has shifted somewhat in recent years.”

Read More: Prince Harry’s ‘condemnation’ for family brought on by Meghan Markle

From Katy Perry to Beyonce, David & Victoria Beckham, as well as the Cloonye’s, Idris Elba, and Edward Enninful

In the eyes of Ms Taylor, “It appears such celebrity pals are treading carefully, walking a tightrope around between The Sussexes and the rest of the royal family and doing their very best not to take sides in the royal rift that shows no sign of healing any time soon.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry is ready to go to war after getting free from archaic rules

Prince Harry is ready to go to war after getting free from archaic rules
BTS RM splits ARMYs over 'controversial' post

BTS RM splits ARMYs over 'controversial' post
Prince Harry 'regrets' telling on Royal Family after 'horrible' treatment'

Prince Harry 'regrets' telling on Royal Family after 'horrible' treatment'
King Charles waiting on time to 'heal' after distance from Archie, Lili

King Charles waiting on time to 'heal' after distance from Archie, Lili
Travis Kelce gives shocking reaction to Taylor Swift's 'Karma' reference

Travis Kelce gives shocking reaction to Taylor Swift's 'Karma' reference
Prince Harry finally feels free from the palace chains video

Prince Harry finally feels free from the palace chains
Victoria Bekham showcases 'resilience' and 'strength' in heart-melting post

Victoria Bekham showcases 'resilience' and 'strength' in heart-melting post

Prince Harry threatening to bring ‘unwanted’ attention video

Prince Harry threatening to bring ‘unwanted’ attention
Mathew Perry’s ex-girlfriend drops breaks silence on death

Mathew Perry’s ex-girlfriend drops breaks silence on death
How Alec Baldwin plans to recover financially from 'Rust' shooting incident?

How Alec Baldwin plans to recover financially from 'Rust' shooting incident?
Princess Beatrice’s husband is fan of Tom Brady’s former girlfriend supermodel Irina Shayk?

Princess Beatrice’s husband is fan of Tom Brady’s former girlfriend supermodel Irina Shayk?
Taylor Swift's PDA with Travis Kelce sends a clear signal: Expert

Taylor Swift's PDA with Travis Kelce sends a clear signal: Expert