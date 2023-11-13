Travis arrived in Argentina on Friday and then went out to dinner together with his girlfriend and her father, Scott Swift

Travis Kelce's hasty return from Argentina after Taylor Swift's concert romance

Taylor Swift's second Eras tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina was full of excitement as it saw her beau, Travis Kelce, cheering for her from the VIP stand and, later, Swifties witnessed the confirmation of their romance as the pop sensation rushed to kiss the Kansas City Chiefs tight end in front of the crowd after her performance.

It has been reported that Travis has returned from Argentina after his PDA-filled weekend at the international leg of her Eras tour.

Travis Kelce leaves Argentina after kissing Taylor Swift

According to Page Six, the NFL star has to get to the States on Sunday to practice on Monday for his upcoming match. The pictures obtained by the publication show the sports star keeping a low profile.

He was spotted wearing a beige sweatsuit and a green baseball cap backward on his head.

Taylor Swift changes the lyrics of her song Karma

Later, he appeared on Taylor's South American Eras tour gig, where the songstress stunned the world by changing the lyrics of her hit song, Karma, in honour of her latest love interest.

Taylor changed the lyrics from "Karma is the guy on the screen" to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs."