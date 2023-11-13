Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann celebrate 12th marriage anniversary amid divorce filing

The couple tied the knot in November 2011 and share four kids: Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have recently confused their fans as, on one end, the former NFL star has filed for divorce from the actress, while on the other end, they were recently spotted enjoying a cosy dinner date to celebrate the 12th anniversary of their marriage.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram and posted her one-on-one dinner date with husband Kroy at an Italian joint in nearby Smyrna, GA and they also made an appearance at Morgan Wallen's shows in Atlanta.

According to TMZ, the couple's dinner date was quite cosy as they had a mini buffet of food with a fair amount of drinks.

Kim and Kroy appeared to be in a good mood as the actress made no mention of her relationship or financial family drama.

Kim and Kroy's relationship

The couple tied the knot in November 2011 and share four kids: Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9.

Their romantic outing comes after Kroy filed for divorce from Kim for the second time in August 2023, claiming that their marriage has been irretrievably broken.

However, there have been no reports of whether the couple has reignited their romance and are patching up again or not.