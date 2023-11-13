Leonardo's latest movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, has been playing in theatres since October 20, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti's PDA steals show at actor's birthday bash

Hollywood megastar Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his 49th birthday on November 11, 2023 (Saturday) by hosting a star-studded event in Beverly Hills.

The Killers of the Flower Moon was accompanied by his 25-year-old girlfriend, model Vittoria Ceretti.

Leonardo hosts A-listers for his 49th birthday bash

The actor's birthday bash was attended by several A-list celebrities, including Jay-Z, Beyonce, Snoop Dogg, Tobey Maguire, Taika Waititi, Axl Rose, and Lil Wayne.

Leonardo and Ceretti put on PDA at his birthday party

According to People Magazine, the couple put on a PDA (public display of affection) throughout the night as a source revealed to the publications, "Leonardo and Ceretti were affectionate and kissing throughout the night."

The source continued that the birthday boy remained the center of attention throughout the party, and at one point, he was even raised by his friends and carried around the room.

It was also revealed that the party went on till late at night, and some guests stayed till 4 a.m.

Leonardo and Vittoria relationship

Leonardo, notorious for dating girls younger than 25, first sparked romance rumours with the model in August 2023 as they were spotted spending time together in Santa Barbara, California.

Leonardo DiCaprio's latest project

The actor's birthday celebrations came on the heels of the release of his latest movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, playing in theatres since October 20, 2023.