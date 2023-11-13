 
Monday, November 13, 2023
Mason Hughes

'Friends' star Matthew Perry's official death certificate released

The official cause of the actor's death has been deferred due to pending toxicology reports

The beloved Friends star Matthew Perry passed away at his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023. Now, his official death certificate has been released, but the official cause of death is still unknown.

Matthew Perry's official death certificate released

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the official cause of the actor's death has been deferred due to pending toxicology reports.

According to Deadline, the death certificate details that the actor, known for his role as Chandler Bing in the Friends series, was buried in L.A.'s Lawn Memorial Park, also mentioning November 3, 2023, as the funeral service date of the late actor.

Matthew's ex-girlfriend makes some startling speculations

Earlier, Matthew's former girlfriend, Kayti Edwards, made some startling revelations as she stated that her ex-boyfriend, who had a history of substance abuse, might have relapsed before the time leading to the actor's death.

In an interview with UK Sun, Kayti said, "I know Matthew, and I know that he wouldn't have just drowned."

Kayti and Matthew had a brief fling in 2006, but she claims that they remained close even after their breakup.

