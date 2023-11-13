Meghan Markle puts 'clear blue water' between herself and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is gradually separating Prince Harry from her personal career plans, claims an expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is in for a Beyonce-style Renaissance in Hollywood, wants her husband to carve his own niche to avoid differences.

Richard Kay speaks on Palace Confidential podcast: “Is it because she wanted to give a bit more space to Harry who had so much to get off his chest this year with his ghastly book and his interviews about his family?” he said.

He adds: “Maybe she wanted to put a bit of clear blue water between what he had to say and what she’s going to do next, didn’t want to taint her brand.

"However, what is her brand, and will that brand still be there? The longer she’s out of the public eye, the harder it will be to kickstart it,” writes Kay.