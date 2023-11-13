 
Monday, November 13, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

SNL faces criticism from Britney Spears's manager for 'Pathetic' parody

Kate slammed the show, stating, 'Wow. The writers of SNL are getting worse and worse'

By
Mason Hughes

Monday, November 13, 2023

SNL faces criticism from Britney Spears's manager for 'Pathetic' parody

The latest Saturday Night Live (SNL) show was hosted by the actor Timothee Chalamet, though the show was loved and praised by many, the critique has emerged as well.

Britney Spears's manager, Cade Hudson, expressed her distaste over the pop sensation's parody.

Britney's manager slams pop sensation's parody

Taking to social media, Kate slammed the show, stating, "Wow. The writers of SNL are getting worse and worse. No wonder you all reached out to me to get Britney on the show... SNL is on life support."

According to Deadline, the pop sensation's manager also launched a scathing attack against Fineman, who reprised her impersonation of the Princess of Pop. 

Fineman has been impersonating the Toxic hitmaker for years and is one of her most known impersonations. Cade said, "You all are pathetic, and this Chloe (Fineman) isn't funny."

SNL sketch's inspiration

The SNL team's sketch was inspired by Britney's memoir, The Woman In Me, audiobook clips narrated by Michelle Williams. They showcased the fictional casting process to find the best person for the job.

Other characters in the sketch

Other characters from the sketch included Heidi Garner playing Allison Janney, Timothee Chalamet playing Martin Scorsese, Mulaney as Sarah Sherman, Fred Schneider as Bowen Yang, and Jada Pinkett Smith as Ego Nwodim. 

