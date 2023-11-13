 
Monday, November 13, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Monday, November 13, 2023

Sophie Turner feels 'not guilty' moving on with British aristocrat after Joe Jonas split

Sophie Turner does not feel “guilty” over her “rebound” romance with British aristocrat Peregrine ‘Perry’ Pearson following her shocking divorce from Joe Jonas.

The Game of Thrones star is said to be “happy” to be dating Pearson, the Heir to the 4th Viscount Cowdray, a source told Life & Style.

Speaking with the publication, the tipster said Turner is finding joy in reconnecting with the British aristocracy, a social circle she had distanced herself from during her marriage.

“Sophie has a lot of friends among the British aristocracy, but she had stepped away from that crowd because Joe wasn’t comfortable in such settings,” the insider said.

“Perry is reintroducing her to his circle, and she’s loving it,” the source added.

Speaking of their romance, the insider said that while “it’s in the early stages, Sophie’s quite taken with Perry already,” who recently broke up from his girlfriend of three years, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark.

“The fact that they’re both on the rebound is a little worrying, but Sophie is making out that it’s not serious or anything like that. She’s just ready to have fun and let loose a little.”

Meanwhile, Turner’s ex-husband, Joe Jonas, has been enjoying himself, as he was recently seen on a megayacht in Miami with friends.

“Sophie feels absolutely no guilt about moving forward with Perry,” the insider said, before noting that there's a suspicion that Joe is maintaining a composed demeanor, observing the situation unfold from a distance.

