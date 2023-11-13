Elizabeth Debicki, who plays Princess Diana in 'The Crown,' recently spoke about the burden of playing the challenging role

Netflix's blood ran cold over Diana's death storyline in 'The Crown'

Elizabeth Debicki, who played Princess Diana in Netflix's The Crown, recently spoke about the burden of playing the challenging role.

The 33-year-old actress was casted in season 5 as well but as she had to portray the late princess’ final days for the latest installment, Elizabeth said she and her crew members saw it as “a huge responsibility.”

Talking at the red carpet of the season 6 premiere, the Australian actress told Entertainment Tonight that the show's creators were worried about messing up the storyline of Princess Diana's tragic death.

"An immense, immense responsibility. It's difficult to describe, it was something that we thought about, that we carried with us, that woke us up in the night,” she recalled.

The sixth and final season of the show will depict the timeline between the 1990s and early 2000s, when the Princess of People died in a fatal car crash along with her boyfriend Dodi Fayed and the driver, in Paris.

She further told the outlet that the experience was "difficult but beautiful" at the same time, “As much as it was very harrowing, there was a sort of grace to it at the same time.”



For her ending remarks, Elizabeth said, "My message to the fans is just - thank you for sticking with the show, thank you for watching it. I hope that we give you what you need from it."