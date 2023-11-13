King Charles issued strong warning as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry branded ‘unpredictable and hostile’

Britain’s King Charles has been issued a strong warning that he will continue to be faced with a massive problem as his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle have been branded ‘unpredictable and hostile.’



The California-based royal couple have made a series of bombshell claims against the royal family after they moved to US back in 2020.

In an interview with Daily Express US, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams believes the rift among the royals and Meghan and Harry is unlikely to end anytime soon.

The royal expert raised question who would trust Harry and Meghan, especially after their timing releasing the news about not hearing anything about an invite to King Charles 75th birthday celebrations on the day of the monarch’s first speech opening Parliament as king?

Over reconciliation reports, Richard says "What the future holds is uncertain. Part of it will depend on the progress of Harry’s court cases. It is not a pleasant prospect for King Charles to deal with.

"He did end the tenure of the Sussexes on Frogmore after Harry’s memoir Spare was released, which was an important step but he is dealing with a couple who are both unpredictable and hostile."