Prince Harry reportedly asked King Charles to allow him to return to UK

Prince Harry takes major decision after cutting deal with King Charles

Prince Harry has reportedly decided to not go to UK as he and Meghan Markle have “no base” there despite cutting “secret” deal with King Charles.



According to Life & Style, Charles has allowed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return to UK and and has agreed to give them their “their old jobs back.”

It was also claimed that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, wanted to spend the Christmas with the Royal family as she has realized their value of them amid financial issues.

However, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News that there are near to no chances of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returning to UK this year.

Referring to their “humiliating” eviction from Frogmore Cottage earlier this year, Fitzwilliams said it is unlike that Harry would decide to go back to his homes country.

"I suspect there is a mixture of emotions there. That will certainly not change now,” he told the publication. "They have no base in Britain, things have reached that stage, it is not good.”

"The rift means there is no such possibility at the moment,” the expert added.