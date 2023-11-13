 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 13, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Britney Spears' manager lambasts recent episode of 'Saturday Night Live'

The criticism comes after Britney Spears was impersonated by Chloe Fineman on SNL’s recent episode

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, November 13, 2023

Britney Spears manager lambasts Saturday Night Live over her parody
Britney Spears' manager lambasts Saturday Night Live over her parody

Britney Spears' manager Cade Hudson called out Saturday Night Live writers for portraying her in a comedic setting.

The criticism comes after the 41-year-old singer was parodied by Chloe Fineman on SNL’s recent episode where she impersonated the star to discuss her bombshell memoir The Woman In Me.

Calling the team “pathetic,” Page Six quoted Cade saying: “Wow. The writers of SNL are getting worse and worse. No wonder you all reached out to me to get Britney on the show… SNL is on life support.'

Moreover, he slammed the 35-year-old actress, asking the production if they found her on “Craigslist or something?”

The skit also had a segment where cast members were dressed up as parody versions of celebrities to audition for the memoir's audiobook. The lineup also included Timothée Chalamet who impersonated Martin Scorsese.

However, Britney is yet to make a public comment on the skit.

The parody comes after the Toxic singer accused Justin of being a bad boyfriend who allegedly made her get an abortion when they dated between 1999-2002.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry to ‘turn his back on the showbusiness life’ video

Prince Harry to ‘turn his back on the showbusiness life’
Prince Albert's ‘illegitimate’ son Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste talks paternity

Prince Albert's ‘illegitimate’ son Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste talks paternity
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan to celebrate King Charles birthday

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan to celebrate King Charles birthday
'One Tree Hill' alum predicts Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's marriage timeline

'One Tree Hill' alum predicts Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's marriage timeline
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive massive support over King Charles birthday

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive massive support over King Charles birthday
Inside details of King Charles 75th birthday party leaked

Inside details of King Charles 75th birthday party leaked
Prince Harry takes major decision after cutting deal with King Charles

Prince Harry takes major decision after cutting deal with King Charles
King Charles shares his wish for 75th birthday, royal family hints at it video

King Charles shares his wish for 75th birthday, royal family hints at it
Irina Shayk concerns over Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid romance exposed

Irina Shayk concerns over Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid romance exposed
Kate Middleton gets emotional, holds back tears: Here’s why

Kate Middleton gets emotional, holds back tears: Here’s why
Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ actor drops hints into ‘the end’ of the Upside Down video

Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ actor drops hints into ‘the end’ of the Upside Down
Taylor Swift’s dad called a ‘traitor’ mid performance with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift’s dad called a ‘traitor’ mid performance with Travis Kelce