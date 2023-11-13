Britney Spears' manager lambasts recent episode of 'Saturday Night Live'

The criticism comes after Britney Spears was impersonated by Chloe Fineman on SNL’s recent episode

Britney Spears' manager lambasts Saturday Night Live over her parody

Britney Spears' manager Cade Hudson called out Saturday Night Live writers for portraying her in a comedic setting.

The criticism comes after the 41-year-old singer was parodied by Chloe Fineman on SNL’s recent episode where she impersonated the star to discuss her bombshell memoir The Woman In Me.



Calling the team “pathetic,” Page Six quoted Cade saying: “Wow. The writers of SNL are getting worse and worse. No wonder you all reached out to me to get Britney on the show… SNL is on life support.'

Moreover, he slammed the 35-year-old actress, asking the production if they found her on “Craigslist or something?”

The skit also had a segment where cast members were dressed up as parody versions of celebrities to audition for the memoir's audiobook. The lineup also included Timothée Chalamet who impersonated Martin Scorsese.

However, Britney is yet to make a public comment on the skit.



The parody comes after the Toxic singer accused Justin of being a bad boyfriend who allegedly made her get an abortion when they dated between 1999-2002.