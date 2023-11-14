Meghan Markle accused of racking up bills amid beggarly image

The Duchess of Sussex has been called out for racking up the kind of bill she has considering she is positively beggarly

The Duchess of Sussex has just been branded positively beggarly amid reports she is spending ‘a little too lavishly’.

All of these claims have been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she spoke at length about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s date night.

For those unversed, the trip featured eye watering amounts, from her Christian Louboutin heels to a Valentino mini dress, the Duchess appeared to have racked in quite a bill, after wearing £9,800 in attire.

In the eyes of Ms Elser, “So far, not counting whatever the going rate for teenage babysitters is in Montecito these days (a couple of bitcoins? Equity in OpenAI?), this one evening alone comes to a total value of at least $43,808.”



She also added, “socially, the Sussexes are now playing in a whole new league, raising the question, can or will they be able to financially keep up?”



“Royalty, it must be very clearly noted, has long enjoyed hoovering up freebies from wealthier chums and not even vaguely chums.”

She also went as far as to add, “The Sussexes now find themselves in a different boat entirely – one where their new social world is largely populated by people who are often stratospherically wealthier than them, making them seem positively beggarly by comparison.”

In light of this, she also posed a question regarding finances, prior to signing off and said that its “questionable they could actually personally afford all that private jetting.”