Jacob Elordi spills the beans: Why he said 'No Thank You' to Superman role?

Priscilla star Jacob Elordi recently made a startling revelation stating that he turned down the reading DC Extended Universe (DCEU) flick Superman: Legacy and also shared the reason for doing so.

Jacob was featured on the cover of GQ's Men Of The Year issue, and in an interview with the magazine, the 26-year-old admitted to eating a pound of bacon a day for his role in Priscilla, adding that he turned down the offer to play The Man of Steel.

Jacob passes on the role of The Man of Steel in Superman

According to the Daily Mail, the Australian actor, who is 6.5 feet in height, stated, "Well, they asked me to read for Superman. I immediately declined, saying, 'No thank you'." added that the role was too dark for him.

Jacob didn't completely shut down the chances of starring in a Superhero movie as he said, "Anything can happen," while quipping that his manager has told him to give a rounded answer always.

He continued, "I do not have any plans to get featured in a Superhero movie as of now. I like to make what I would watch," adding that Superhero movies make him restless.

Jacob about his role in Priscilla movie

Jacob also opened up about playing Elvis Presley in his latest project, Priscilla. He said, "It’s a completely different thing. And it’s terribly exciting, too, running into the fire a little bit. I can’t think of anything more exhilarating."