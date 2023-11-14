 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Jacob Elordi spills the beans: Why he said 'No Thank You' to Superman role?

Jacob says, 'I do not have any plans to get featured in a Superhero movie as of now. I like to make what I would watch'

By
Mason Hughes

Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Jacob Elordi spills the beans: Why he said No Thank You to Superman role?
Jacob Elordi spills the beans: Why he said 'No Thank You' to Superman role?

Priscilla star Jacob Elordi recently made a startling revelation stating that he turned down the reading DC Extended Universe (DCEU) flick Superman: Legacy and also shared the reason for doing so.

Jacob was featured on the cover of GQ's Men Of The Year issue, and in an interview with the magazine, the 26-year-old admitted to eating a pound of bacon a day for his role in Priscilla, adding that he turned down the offer to play The Man of Steel.

Jacob passes on the role of The Man of Steel in Superman

According to the Daily Mail, the Australian actor, who is 6.5 feet in height, stated, "Well, they asked me to read for Superman. I immediately declined, saying, 'No thank you'." added that the role was too dark for him.

Jacob didn't completely shut down the chances of starring in a Superhero movie as he said, "Anything can happen," while quipping that his manager has told him to give a rounded answer always.

He continued, "I do not have any plans to get featured in a Superhero movie as of now. I like to make what I would watch," adding that Superhero movies make him restless.

Jacob about his role in Priscilla movie

Jacob also opened up about playing Elvis Presley in his latest project, Priscilla. He said, "It’s a completely different thing. And it’s terribly exciting, too, running into the fire a little bit. I can’t think of anything more exhilarating."

More From Entertainment:

Tupac Shakur to make history nearly 30 years after his death

Tupac Shakur to make history nearly 30 years after his death
Taylor Swift scolds fans over object-throwing trend in Argentina concert

Taylor Swift scolds fans over object-throwing trend in Argentina concert
Meghan Markle is considering a stint on ‘Real Housewives’?

Meghan Markle is considering a stint on ‘Real Housewives’?
Anne Hathaway's career DOOMED at 35? Her epic response

Anne Hathaway's career DOOMED at 35? Her epic response

Prince Harry is missing the warm embrace of Buckingham Palace

Prince Harry is missing the warm embrace of Buckingham Palace
Bruce Willis’ wife admits guilt amid his dementia diagnosis

Bruce Willis’ wife admits guilt amid his dementia diagnosis
Netflix roped in Denzel Washington for historical epic film

Netflix roped in Denzel Washington for historical epic film
Meghan Markle accused of racking up bills amid beggarly image

Meghan Markle accused of racking up bills amid beggarly image
Prince Harry questioned over his future in the ‘spotlight’

Prince Harry questioned over his future in the ‘spotlight’
Prince Harry is a deeply conflicted man unable to pretend otherwise

Prince Harry is a deeply conflicted man unable to pretend otherwise
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feel 'angry and isolated' in US: Here's why

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feel 'angry and isolated' in US: Here's why
Prince Harry needs drive to get out of bed everyday

Prince Harry needs drive to get out of bed everyday