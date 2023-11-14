Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce remain inseparable amid global Eras Tour

 
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Mason Hughes

Mason Hughes

Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Love is in the air as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance goes global as they remain inseparable.

Sharing their closeness, an insider told PEOPLE, "Taylor was excited to kick off her international tour. She's had a great break."

The tipster spilled the beans on the megastar break after her domestic leg of the Eras Tour ended.

"She loved catching up with girlfriends" and "had fun spending time with Travis. "

The source continued, "He is a gentleman," referring to the NFL's tight end.

"He is very focused on his career. He has a great relationship with his family. He has an amazing energy and approach to life."

"It all feels very special," the bird chirped.

Earlier, the Carolina hitmaker swooned fans with her voice at the Saturday Buenos Aires concert, where the 33-year-old expressed love to her beau by switching the lyrics of Change track, much to the hysteria of the concertgoers.

“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me,” she crooned.

