Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon's romance thriving after one year together

Brad Pitt, and Ines de Ramon's romance thrived after one year together

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been dating for a year now, and according to reports, the couple is still going strong.

The 59-year-old actor and the 33-year-old jewellery designer are in a positive and stable phase in their relationship and are still a powerful celebrity couple in Hollywood.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon's relationship going strong

According to People magazine, an insider revealed to the publication, "This is Brad's first relationship since his divorce from his ex-wife Angelina Jolie."

The insider continued, "Ines is doing great with Brad. The actor introduces her as his girlfriend," adding that Ines makes the 59-year-old very happy and it's good to see the Babylon star in a good place.

Brad and Ines enjoy quality time at LACMAA's Art + Film Gala

Earlier this month (November 2023), Brad and Ines were spotted enjoying their time together at LACMAA's Art + Film Gala, but they didn't pose for pictures together.

The publication quoted an insider saying, "They were laughing, joking with people around them as it appeared they were having some quality time. The celebrity couple were super loving at the star-studded event."

Brad Pitt's previous marriage

Brad Pitt was previously married to actress-human rights activist Angelina Jolie from August 23, 2014, to April 12, 2019, and they share six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.