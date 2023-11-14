 
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Melanie Walker

Lily Allen spills the beans on marriage with 'famous' David Harbor

After 'Stranger Things' star David Harbor refuted divorce rumors, Lily Allen admitted that she likes staying 'anonymous' with him

Melanie Walker

Lily Allen spills the beans on marriage with 'famous' David Harbor

Amid divorce rumors, Lily Allen recently spilled the beans on the attention her husband David Harbor gets when they’re in public.

The 38-year-old singer recently told Grazia magazine that the Stranger Things star gets approached more often and fans consistently crowd him for pictures.

“They don’t even notice me. I’m just a photographer,” she joked in a recent interview, adding that it's her who has to click those moments because “everyone wants a picture with her husband.”

However, the singer turned actress finds the lack of attention satisfying and said that it "helps her ego."

“No one knows who I am. Growing up with the attention I had in my twenties can lead to, sort of, narcissistic feelings. It’s nice to be in a relationship where somebody else gets all of that attention,” she said.

The Smile singer, who is currently living with her husband and two daughters she shares with ex-husband Sam Cooper, insisted that she “relishes” in her anonymity.

Lily’s comments come after she sparked divorce rumors with the 48-year-old actor when she was spotted without her wedding ring. 

However, in a recent interview with People, David refuted rumors of any downfall and said that his “marriage is doing great."

