Matthew Perry death: Shocking details about actor’s final moments revealed

Matthew Perry reportedly engaged in “prescription pill-popping parties” with a B-list celebrity friend, which may been the reason behind his sudden and untimely death.



According to Radar Online, the Friends alum was said to have been relying on painkillers and a prescribed stimulant to cope with daily life, following his struggle with drug addiction.

In the aftermath of Perry’s death, investigators found a of anti-depressant and anti-anxiety medications inside his Pacific Palisades, California home.

Speaking with the publication, the tipster said of Perry and his pal, “They would party together while on the phone because neither one of them would leave their place so they would just sit at home and get super f----- up.”

“They were ‘party partners’ at night,” the insider added, “They would converse about their lives and substance abuse problems. They both claimed to be sober people, but they are both walking pharmacies."

Even though Perry declared victory over addiction in 2021, the recent revelations hint at a darker reality behind the actor's public image.

Before concluding, the insider asserted that Perry's friends were aware of the actor's struggles, stating, "Everyone around him knows what really happened."

It is pertinent to note that no illegal drugs were found at the scene of Perry’s death.