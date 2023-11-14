 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton, Prince William wish King Charles on 75th birthday as Meghan Markle, Harry stay silent

Kate Middleton and Prince William wished King Charles on social media

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Kate Middleton, Prince William wish King Charles on 75th birthday as Meghan Markle, Harry stay silent
Kate Middleton, Prince William wish King Charles on 75th birthday as Meghan Markle, Harry stay silent

King Charles elder son Prince William and his ‘beloved daughter-in-law' Kate Middleton have extended love and sweet wishes to the monarch on his 75th birthday today.

Prince William and Kate turned to X, formerly Twitter and Instagram handles, to wish King Charles a very happy birthday as he is awaiting a birthday call from his younger son Prince Harry.

The future king and queen shared stunning photos with King Charles and wrote “Wishing His Majesty The King a very happy 75th birthday!” followed by a birthday cake emoticon.

The royal family, on behalf of the king, quickly accepted the wishes by pressing heart button on Kate and William’s birthday post.

Earlier, BBC reported Meghan and Harry are expected to make a phone call to wish King Charles on 75th birthday after reports that the couple was not invited to the celebrations.

The publication further claims Harry and Meghan’s plans for a phone call might be seen as an olive branch.

However, apparently there is currently no words from Meghan and Harry for King Charles on his special day.

More From Entertainment:

'The Hunger Games' director avoids past 'mistakes' in new film

'The Hunger Games' director avoids past 'mistakes' in new film
'The White Lotus' creator reveals details of season 3

'The White Lotus' creator reveals details of season 3
Kate Middleton only hope of King Charles for future of monarchy?

Kate Middleton only hope of King Charles for future of monarchy?
Prince William risks enraging King Charles with bold declaration

Prince William risks enraging King Charles with bold declaration
King Charles, Prince William offer olive branch to Harry on monarch's 75th birthday? video

King Charles, Prince William offer olive branch to Harry on monarch's 75th birthday?
Prince William appears tensed after Prince Harry cuts ‘secret deal’ with Charles

Prince William appears tensed after Prince Harry cuts ‘secret deal’ with Charles
Olivia Rodrigo details BTS of 'challenging' Hunger Games soundtrack

Olivia Rodrigo details BTS of 'challenging' Hunger Games soundtrack
Matthew Perry death: Shocking details about actor’s final moments revealed

Matthew Perry death: Shocking details about actor’s final moments revealed
Bianca Censori leans on ex-lover amid Kanye West tension?

Bianca Censori leans on ex-lover amid Kanye West tension?
Prince Albert, Princess Charlene fail to prove ‘marital bliss’ amid split rumours

Prince Albert, Princess Charlene fail to prove ‘marital bliss’ amid split rumours
A$AP Rocky blows off steam with Rihanna amid gun charges

A$AP Rocky blows off steam with Rihanna amid gun charges
Kate Middleton over the moon as she shares very exciting news

Kate Middleton over the moon as she shares very exciting news