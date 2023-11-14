 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

'The Hunger Games' director avoids past 'mistakes' in new film

'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' filmmaker shares his lessons from the original film series to apply in the upcoming movie

By
Mason Hughes

Tuesday, November 14, 2023

The Hunger Games director avoids past mistakes in new film
 'The Hunger Games' director avoids past 'mistakes' in new film

The Hungers Games: Mockingjay was split into two parts. Many fans were outraged, mainly due to the gap between them. Learning from his previous feedback, the director Francis Lawrence ruled out the division even if it shot up the runtime.

Talking to GamesRadar+, the filmmaker said, "I did not want to split them into two, we got too much heat splitting Mockingjay into two previously."

He continued, "So I was like, 'I don't care if this movie is long, we're going to do one satisfying movie that has a clear beginning, middle, and an end.'"

Previously, the 52-year-old acknowledged to People about his regrets dividing the films.

“I totally regret it. I totally do,” he said. “I’m not sure everybody does, but I definitely do.”

He continued, “What I realized in retrospect — and after hearing all the reactions and feeling the kind of wrath of fans, critics and people at the split — is that I realized it was frustrating,” he said. “And I can understand it.”

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes will hit the cinemas on November 17.

More From Entertainment:

'The White Lotus' creator reveals details of season 3

'The White Lotus' creator reveals details of season 3
Kate Middleton, Prince William wish King Charles on 75th birthday as Meghan Markle, Harry stay silent

Kate Middleton, Prince William wish King Charles on 75th birthday as Meghan Markle, Harry stay silent
Kate Middleton only hope of King Charles for future of monarchy?

Kate Middleton only hope of King Charles for future of monarchy?
Prince William risks enraging King Charles with bold declaration

Prince William risks enraging King Charles with bold declaration
King Charles, Prince William offer olive branch to Harry on monarch's 75th birthday? video

King Charles, Prince William offer olive branch to Harry on monarch's 75th birthday?
Prince William appears tensed after Prince Harry cuts ‘secret deal’ with Charles

Prince William appears tensed after Prince Harry cuts ‘secret deal’ with Charles
Olivia Rodrigo details BTS of 'challenging' Hunger Games soundtrack

Olivia Rodrigo details BTS of 'challenging' Hunger Games soundtrack
Matthew Perry death: Shocking details about actor’s final moments revealed

Matthew Perry death: Shocking details about actor’s final moments revealed
Bianca Censori leans on ex-lover amid Kanye West tension?

Bianca Censori leans on ex-lover amid Kanye West tension?
Prince Albert, Princess Charlene fail to prove ‘marital bliss’ amid split rumours

Prince Albert, Princess Charlene fail to prove ‘marital bliss’ amid split rumours
A$AP Rocky blows off steam with Rihanna amid gun charges

A$AP Rocky blows off steam with Rihanna amid gun charges
Kate Middleton over the moon as she shares very exciting news

Kate Middleton over the moon as she shares very exciting news