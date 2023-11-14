 
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Mason Hughes

'Seinfeld' star casts doubt on the revival of hit sitcom

Jason Alexander shares he, along with his co-stars, does not know of any plans to revive 'Seinfeld'

Mason Hughes

Tuesday, November 14, 2023

'Seinfeld' star casts doubt on the revival of hit sitcom

The coming back of Seinfeld has been in the air for quite some time after Jerry Seinfeld dropped a major hint last month. But Jason Alexander, part of the hit sitcom for nine years, has no clue about the revival.

In a chat with Extra, the 64-year-old said, "There is only one reason for that rumor," adding, "Apparently, at the end of some standup thing, [Seinfeld] went, 'Larry [David] and I are thinking of something.' Good for you. I don't know anything about it… No one called me."

The Tony winner noted, "Apparently, they don't need George, and they may not need Elaine 'cause Julia [Louis-Dreyfus] and I went, 'Do you know anything about this? I don't know anything about this,' and I just talked to Michael [Richards] the other day, and I don't think he knew anything about it."

Earlier, during his standup show, the comedian teased his audience that the return of the mega-hit sitcom is on the cards.

"Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending," Jerry shared. "It hasn't happened yet. Just what you are thinking about, Larry and I have also been thinking about. So, you'll see."

