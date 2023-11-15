 
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles will not close 'door of contact' with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles will not be able to forgive Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, despite his soft heart, says an expert.

The monarch, who has been let down by the Sussexes as they continue to keep airing their dirty laundry, requires an apology from the couple.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, one the occasion of the King’s birthday, notes how it is impossible for Harry to cut all ties with blood.

"The King is unlikely to close the door to contact," Fitzwilliam told Express.co.uk. "He would naturally be delighted to see Archie and Lili."

"He will, not, however, have forgotten how difficult the behaviour of the Sussexes made the Queen’s last years."

However, the expert added that Harry requires some sort of repent from his fanily, noting: "They [the Sussexes] want some sort of an apology which they won’t get," Fitzwilliams remarked.

"At present there is simply no mutual trust and that makes contact very difficult," and an olive branch is "unlikely."

