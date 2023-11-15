 
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry finally offers olive branch to King Charles on his 75th birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not attend King Charles 75th birthday in person

Prince Harry offers olive branch to King Charles on his 75th birthday

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has reportedly telephoned his father King Charles to wish him on his 75th birthday on Tuesday, November 14.

The Mirror UK quoted royal sources as saying it was likely to be a “nice surprise” for King Charles, who had not heard from his younger son, either by call or message, “for some time”.

Also Read: Prince William warned about rift with King Charles?

The monarch celebrated his 75th birthday with close friends and family last night at a private gathering alongside Queen Camilla at his Clarence House home.

Earlier, there were reports Prince Harry had snubbed King Charles's birthday invitation, however, his spokesperson has dismissed the claims that the Duke received an invite.

Read More: Kate Middleton, Prince William wish King Charles on 75th birthday as Meghan Markle, Harry stay silent

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior working royals back in 2020 and moved to US, where they live with their children Archie and Lilibet.

Harry’s relationship with the royal family further deteriorated following the release of his bombshell memoir Spare and Netflix docuseries.

