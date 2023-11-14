 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William warned about rift with King Charles?

Prince William received strong warning after he appeared to criticise the Royal Family's approach to charity

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Prince William warned about rift with King Charles?
Prince William warned about rift with King Charles?

Prince William has been warned about creating rift with his father King Charles by trigging his alleged jealous streak, his brother Harry had also warned.

The future king received strong warning after he appeared to criticise the Royal Family's approach to charity, and expressed his resolve to bring 'real change' to Britain.

In an interview with British media during his trip to Singapore, Prince William had said he wants to go further than his family has done before and provide social leadership that brings real change to Britain and the world.

"I want to go a step further: I want to actually bring change and I want to bring people to the table who can do the change if I can’t do it."

Now, a friend of King Charles while speaking to The Daily Beast, warned "William is entitled to make these comments, which, frankly, are pretty unremarkable, but part of the reason the marriage with Camilla has worked so well is that she understands that Charles is the star. William has to be careful not to wake the green-eyed monster."

Earlier, Prince Harry had claimed in his bombshell memoir Spare: "Pa and Camilla didn’t like Willy and Kate drawing attention away from them or their causes. They’d openly scolded Willy about it many times."

More From Entertainment:

Travis Kelce's coach wants Taylor Swift to 'stay around': Here's why

Travis Kelce's coach wants Taylor Swift to 'stay around': Here's why
How Matthew Perry made good use of 'Friends' $1 million deal

How Matthew Perry made good use of 'Friends' $1 million deal
Daniel Radcliffe drops name of most 'meaningful Potter' film

Daniel Radcliffe drops name of most 'meaningful Potter' film
'The Hunger Games' director avoids past 'mistakes' in new film

'The Hunger Games' director avoids past 'mistakes' in new film
'The White Lotus' creator reveals details of season 3

'The White Lotus' creator reveals details of season 3
Kate Middleton, Prince William wish King Charles on 75th birthday as Meghan Markle, Harry stay silent

Kate Middleton, Prince William wish King Charles on 75th birthday as Meghan Markle, Harry stay silent
Kate Middleton only hope of King Charles for future of monarchy?

Kate Middleton only hope of King Charles for future of monarchy?
Prince William risks enraging King Charles with bold declaration

Prince William risks enraging King Charles with bold declaration
King Charles, Prince William offer olive branch to Harry on monarch's 75th birthday? video

King Charles, Prince William offer olive branch to Harry on monarch's 75th birthday?
Prince William appears tensed after Prince Harry cuts ‘secret deal’ with Charles

Prince William appears tensed after Prince Harry cuts ‘secret deal’ with Charles
Olivia Rodrigo details BTS of 'challenging' Hunger Games soundtrack

Olivia Rodrigo details BTS of 'challenging' Hunger Games soundtrack
Matthew Perry death: Shocking details about actor’s final moments revealed

Matthew Perry death: Shocking details about actor’s final moments revealed