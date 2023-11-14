Prince William warned about rift with King Charles?

Prince William has been warned about creating rift with his father King Charles by trigging his alleged jealous streak, his brother Harry had also warned.



The future king received strong warning after he appeared to criticise the Royal Family's approach to charity, and expressed his resolve to bring 'real change' to Britain.

In an interview with British media during his trip to Singapore, Prince William had said he wants to go further than his family has done before and provide social leadership that brings real change to Britain and the world.

"I want to go a step further: I want to actually bring change and I want to bring people to the table who can do the change if I can’t do it."

Now, a friend of King Charles while speaking to The Daily Beast, warned "William is entitled to make these comments, which, frankly, are pretty unremarkable, but part of the reason the marriage with Camilla has worked so well is that she understands that Charles is the star. William has to be careful not to wake the green-eyed monster."

Earlier, Prince Harry had claimed in his bombshell memoir Spare: "Pa and Camilla didn’t like Willy and Kate drawing attention away from them or their causes. They’d openly scolded Willy about it many times."