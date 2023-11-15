 
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's Thanksgiving itinerary revealed

Taylor Swift’s Thanksgiving plans are out amid her Eras Tour abroad, which was also attended by Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift’s Thanksgiving plans are out amid her Eras Tour abroad, which was also attended by her new boyfriend Travis Kelce.

According to Page Six, the 33-year-old singer will be flying home on November 23 to celebrate the festivities with her family after her concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Taylor will later jet off to São Paulo for her next tour gig which is scheduled on November 24, just a day after Thanksgiving.

On the other hand, the Kansas City Chiefs star has a match against the Raiders on November 26. However, it’s unclear if the footballer will be joining Taylor during the holidays.

Last week, Travis showed up to Taylor’s concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina and enjoyed the night alongside her dad Scott Swift from the VIP section. 

During the show, the Lover crooner gave him a romantic shout out when she changed the lyrics of her hit track Karma.

After the show, a video captured her running up to the 34-year-old as she flung herself in his arms for a kiss.

Moreover, Travis’ mom was also seen watching Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour with her friends in Florida. 

