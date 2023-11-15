Travis Kelce reveals BTS of Taylor Swift's 'Karma' shoutout

Travis Kelce spilled the beans on what went behind Taylor Swift changing the lyrics of her song at the Argentina concert

Speaking on the recent episode of New Heights podcast, Jason Kelce asked his brother, “How does it feel to be the guy on the Chiefs?”

To this, the 34-year-old tight end replied that Taylor already told him she was going to tweak the lyrics of Karma, but had no idea that she’ll actually go through with it.

“You mean Karma? I had no clue! Well, I might have had a little bit of a clue,” Travis laughed and continued, “But definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth it still shocked me.”

The revelation comes after the Lover crooner changed a line of her hit track and sang, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming home to me,” to which stunned Travis as her dad Scott Swift hyped him up.

Talking more about the trip, Travis said he wanted to stay more and attend another one of Taylor’s concerts as well.

"I got there Friday and left Sunday. Hoping I was gonna see Taylor’s second show, but it got rained out," he said.