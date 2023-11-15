 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Travis Kelce reveals BTS of Taylor Swift's 'Karma' shoutout

Travis Kelce spilled the beans on what went behind Taylor Swift changing the lyrics of her song at the Argentina concert

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Travis Kelce reveals BTS of Taylor Swifts Karma shoutout
Travis Kelce reveals BTS of Taylor Swift's 'Karma' shoutout

Travis Kelce spilled the beans on what went behind Taylor Swift changing the lyrics of her song at the Argentina concert.

Speaking on the recent episode of New Heights podcast, Jason Kelce asked his brother, “How does it feel to be the guy on the Chiefs?”

To this, the 34-year-old tight end replied that Taylor already told him she was going to tweak the lyrics of Karma, but had no idea that she’ll actually go through with it.

“You mean Karma? I had no clue! Well, I might have had a little bit of a clue,” Travis laughed and continued, “But definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth it still shocked me.”

The revelation comes after the Lover crooner changed a line of her hit track and sang, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming home to me,” to which stunned Travis as her dad Scott Swift hyped him up.

Talking more about the trip, Travis said he wanted to stay more and attend another one of Taylor’s concerts as well.

"I got there Friday and left Sunday. Hoping I was gonna see Taylor’s second show, but it got rained out," he said.

Meghan Markle feeds Prince Harry with 'hatred' against Royal family
Meghan Markle feeds Prince Harry with 'hatred' against Royal family
Who is Duane Martin and how close was he to Will Smith?
Who is Duane Martin and how close was he to Will Smith?
King Charles humiliates Prince Harry once again on birthday
King Charles humiliates Prince Harry once again on birthday
Did Kendall Jenner breakup with Bad Bunny?
Did Kendall Jenner breakup with Bad Bunny?
King Charles forced to take major decision about Prince William's future
King Charles forced to take major decision about Prince William's future
Kim Kardashian spills the beans on North West's 'scammy' tactics
Kim Kardashian spills the beans on North West's 'scammy' tactics
King Charles, Prince Harry reach an agreement during birthday call
King Charles, Prince Harry reach an agreement during birthday call
Kate Middleton involved in ‘key decisions’ about Prince Harry’s royal situation
Kate Middleton involved in ‘key decisions’ about Prince Harry’s royal situation
Prince Albert pays Princess Charlene 12 million euros per year to stay
Prince Albert pays Princess Charlene 12 million euros per year to stay
Irina Shayk desperate to rekindle romance with Tom Brady after split drama
Irina Shayk desperate to rekindle romance with Tom Brady after split drama
Lilibet, Archie delight King Charles with sweet video message on 75th birthday video
Lilibet, Archie delight King Charles with sweet video message on 75th birthday
King Charles warned of ‘the fall of House of Windsor’
King Charles warned of ‘the fall of House of Windsor’