Harry Styles reveals the secret meaning behind 'buzz-cut'

Harry Styles is a former member of the boyband 'One Direction'





Photo Harry Styles before the buzz-cut

The As It Was singer Harry Styles has revealed the real reason behind shaving his head.

According to Daily Mail, an insider has reported that the real intention behind Harry changing his look was initially different from what many think.

“Harry was looking for some anonymity,” disclosed the source.

Harry allegedly wanted to buy some weeks or maybe months of anonymity, and for this reason, he tried out a buzz cut.

It was also mentioned to the outlet, “If shaving his head gets some people to not notice him for a few weeks or months, that's about the best-case scenario.”

However, in rhe end despite chopping off his curls, the Watermelon Sugar singer could not escape from the eye of the camera for long. Soon, the media caught up with the star and papped him in his new buzz cut.

“That was his initial reason for doing it, but now that he has been found out, it is business as usual. It was good while it lasted, and it can grow back very quickly, so he isn't bothered by the new look,” said the source exposing his real intentions.

Furthermore, the singer's nonchalant attitude was cited, about his curls, in the chat.

Harry reportedly is quite disappointed that his plan did not work out as he planned it to be.

“He just wishes it lasted longer and people didn't know,” explained the insider.