David Schwimmer revisits 'favourite moment' with Matthew Perry

'Friends' star Matthew Perry left the world on 28th October 2023

Photo David Schwimmer revisits his 'favorite moment' with Matthew Perry

More than a fortnight has passed since Matthew Perry departed from the world. However, his devastated friends are mourning their beloved friend to date.

On 15th November 2023, David Schwimmer sent the internet into meltdown with a heart-wrenching post on Instagram.

Revisiting his special moment with his co-star, David Schwimmer paid an emotional tribute to Matthew Perry.

The Friends actor started the tribute thanking his co-star, “Matty, Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity.”

Then, the 57-year-old star lauded Matthew Perry for his witty jokes and on-point delivery saying, “I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes.”

Continuing with his warm-post David praised Matthew’s ‘heart-of-gold’ and 'approachable' personality, “And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers.”

“This photo is from one of my favorite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time,” he added.

The Pallbearer actor concluded his tribute by accepting that wherever his friend Matthew is right now, he will always remain a part of his heart, “I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around—

“Could there BE any more clouds?”



