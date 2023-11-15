Netizens were in shock as Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce's old tweets resurfaced

Swifties unearth Travis Kelce's offensive tweets

Following his romance with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce seemingly enjoys superstar status. However, with fame comes scrutiny. Fans have unearthed the athlete's apparent old misogynistic and fatphobic tweets.



Popular in mostly sports circles, the NFL's tight end's old tweets may have gone unnoticed.

But, the Swifties are known for their insane love for their icon, prompting them to go to extreme lengths to unpack her boyfriend.

Starting in May 2010, the 34-year-old tweeted, "Haha I just caught myself judging every person that walked past me, whether they were ugly, fat, funny looking, sexy haha I'm trippin."

Another post referred to parents having a conversation with their children "like they were retarded since they were babies."

A third offensive tweet said, "Haha when fat people fall, its like slow motion entertainment, cuz they never JUST fall, they always tumble n gradually hit the deck #comedy."

Another tweet reads, "Damn the clippers girls gotta be the ** girls that dont make the lakers girls team, cuz they all was ugly.'