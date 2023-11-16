The music video thoroughly contains elements to captivate modern-day viewers as it is filled with meme culture

Drake, J. Cole's 'First Person Shooter' music video redefines music visuals

Drake and J. Cole, both acclaimed musicians, have stunned their fans as they unveiled the new Gibson Hazard-directed music video for First Person Shooter.



Drake and J. Cole released First Person Shooter music video

It has been reported that the music video thoroughly contains elements to captivate modern-day viewers as it is filled with meme culture references and CGI (computer-generated imagery effects).

According to Variety magazine, the video released on Wednesday started with the visual of an office with Brian Baumgartner listening to the song while playing the first-person shooter game on his work computer.



Another visual showed singers (Drake and J. Cole) playing table tennis in the conference room.

The video was released just a day after the rappers announced a world tour.



Drake ties the record with Michael Jackson

The First Person Shooter has helped Drake to make history as the song's no.1 debut on Billboard's Hot 100 chart has placed the singer in a tie with pop sensation Michael Jackson for the most no.1 singles among solo makes and fourth most among all acts.

It has been reported that all 23 songs of his album For All The Dogs have made it to the top 50 of the singles chart in its first tracking week.

First Person Shooter official music video



