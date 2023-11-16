 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, November 16, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Drake, J. Cole's 'First Person Shooter' music video redefines music visuals

The music video thoroughly contains elements to captivate modern-day viewers as it is filled with meme culture

By
Mason Hughes

Thursday, November 16, 2023

Drake, J. Cole's 'First Person Shooter' music video redefines music visuals

Drake and J. Cole, both acclaimed musicians, have stunned their fans as they unveiled the new Gibson Hazard-directed music video for First Person Shooter. 

Drake and J. Cole released First Person Shooter music video

It has been reported that the music video thoroughly contains elements to captivate modern-day viewers as it is filled with meme culture references and CGI (computer-generated imagery effects).

According to Variety magazine, the video released on Wednesday started with the visual of an office with Brian Baumgartner listening to the song while playing the first-person shooter game on his work computer. 

Another visual showed singers (Drake and J. Cole) playing table tennis in the conference room.

The video was released just a day after the rappers announced a world tour. 

Drake ties the record with Michael Jackson

The First Person Shooter has helped Drake to make history as the song's no.1 debut on Billboard's Hot 100 chart has placed the singer in a tie with pop sensation Michael Jackson for the most no.1 singles among solo makes and fourth most among all acts.

It has been reported that all 23 songs of his album For All The Dogs have made it to the top 50 of the singles chart in its first tracking week.

First Person Shooter official music video


Pedro Pascal to lead the iconic superhero team in Marvel's 'Fantastic Four'
Pedro Pascal to lead the iconic superhero team in Marvel's 'Fantastic Four'
Academy faces fan fury for choosing Jimmy Kimmel as Oscars host again video
Academy faces fan fury for choosing Jimmy Kimmel as Oscars host again
King Charles would 'abdicate' due to 'urinary' problems: claims living Nostradamus
King Charles would 'abdicate' due to 'urinary' problems: claims living Nostradamus
Jimmy Kimmel's dream comes true: Set to host Oscars for fourth time in 2024
Jimmy Kimmel's dream comes true: Set to host Oscars for fourth time in 2024
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry need to eat 'humble pie' to appease Royal Family
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry need to eat 'humble pie' to appease Royal Family
Kevin Hart set to make history as 25th recipient of 'Mark Twain Prize'
Kevin Hart set to make history as 25th recipient of 'Mark Twain Prize'
The Crown shows how Princess Diana took her 'secrets' to 'grave'
The Crown shows how Princess Diana took her 'secrets' to 'grave'
Prince Harry was intoxicated by 'free' Meghan Markle on internet
Prince Harry was intoxicated by 'free' Meghan Markle on internet
Kyle Richards dispels accusations of split drama for fame
Kyle Richards dispels accusations of split drama for fame
Prince Harry, Prince William are always 'hot and cold' with King Charles
Prince Harry, Prince William are always 'hot and cold' with King Charles
Jada Pinkett Smith shares blunt view on Will Smith rumours
Jada Pinkett Smith shares blunt view on Will Smith rumours
Cracks start to appear in Kanye West, Bianca Censori marriage?
Cracks start to appear in Kanye West, Bianca Censori marriage?