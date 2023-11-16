The Marvel Studios' upcoming movie 'Fantastic Four' will be directed by Matt Shakman

Pedro Pascal to lead the iconic superhero team in Marvel's Fantastic Four

Pedro Pascal has emerged as the most prominent contender to take on the iconic role of leading Marvel Studio's iconic Superhero team.

Pedro Pascal to take on the lead role in Fantastic Four

After months of speculation and anticipation, it has been revealed that The Last of Us star is in talks with the studio to play the lead role of Reed Richards (also known as Mr. Fantastic) in the upcoming superhero movie Fantastic Four.

According to Deadline, sources revealed to the publication that the negotiations are heading in the right direction, adding that no deal has been finalized with the three-time Emmy nominee actor.

Pedro Pascal's other projects

Insiders claim that Pedro is expected to take on the lead role in the superhero movie.

He already has several projects lined up including Gladiator 2, whose production is set to begin at the end of the year, and the HBO series The Last of Us, which is expected to start filming next year (2024).

Other cast of Fantastic Four

Marvel has neither confirmed nor denied the report. The other members of the team have also not been finalized yet, as the publication claims that the Studio wants to finalise the lead role before making offers to the other actors.

The Marvel Studios' upcoming movie will be directed by Matt Shakman and it is expected to start filming by early next year.