Ines De Ramon is 'good' for Brad Pitt’s soul as he navigates legal issues with Angelina Jolie

Ines De Ramon ‘a ray of hope’ in Brad Pitt’s life amid Angelina Jolie legal fight

Brad Pitt has reportedly found solace in his relationship with Ines De Ramon in the midst of his legal disputes with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.



Despite their split in 2016, Pitt and Jolie continue to navigate legal complexities concerning their French winery, Château Miraval, and the custody of their younger children.

An insider told Us Weekly that de Ramon has been a source of support for the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actor during these challenging legal battles while speaking of their relationship.

The source said, "Ines has been good for Brad’s soul. He’s had such a difficult time going through the divorce with Angie. Ines has given him a lot of hope. She’s a good influence in his life."

Pitt had initially hoped that the legal proceedings with Jolie would conclude before deepening his commitment to De Ramon, but the source noted, "it seems to keep dragging on."

Meanwhile, De Ramon is reportedly in the final stages of resolving her divorce from her ex Paul Wesley, with the source indicating that it is "supposed to be final soon."

Further delving into their relationship, another source highlighted the mature and amicable nature of Pitt and De Ramon's romance, emphasizing their ability to communicate rationally even in the face of disagreements.

"Brad and Ines have both been through very turbulent times with ex-partners. So, they aren’t combative. They talk to each other rationally and reasonably when they have a disagreement," the source added.