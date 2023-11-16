Joe Alwyn made his first public appearance after longtime ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift started dating Travis Kelce

Joe Alwyn flaunts carefree persona amid ex Taylor Swift's new romance

Joe Alwyn stepped out in public for the first time after his ex Taylor Swift started dating Travis Kelce.

The British actor who dated the Lover crooner for six years appeared at the GQ Men of the Year Awards red carpet at the Royal Opera House in London.

Joe was seen rocking a double-breasted leather jacket over white dress shirt and black tie. He further completed the look with slacks and black Chelsea boots.

This was his first public gathering amid the frenzy around his longtime ex-girlfriend’s romance with the NFL star, after she broke up with him earlier this year.

Entertainment Tonight reported in April that Taylor and Joe split with a source claiming that the breakup was “amicable” and “not dramatic."

"Taylor and Joe are in totally different places in their lives right now. It was more of Taylor's decision to break up,” the insider had spilled.

On the other hand, Taylor, who is seemingly moving fast with her new boyfriend, will reportedly introduce her parents to and Travis’s folks during the upcoming match between Kansas City Chiefs and brother Jason Kelce’s team Philadelphia Eagles.