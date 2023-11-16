 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, November 16, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Joe Alwyn flaunts carefree persona amid ex Taylor Swift's new romance

Joe Alwyn made his first public appearance after longtime ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift started dating Travis Kelce

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, November 16, 2023

Joe Alwyn flaunts carefree persona amid ex Taylor Swifts new romance
Joe Alwyn flaunts carefree persona amid ex Taylor Swift's new romance

Joe Alwyn stepped out in public for the first time after his ex Taylor Swift started dating Travis Kelce.

The British actor who dated the Lover crooner for six years appeared at the GQ Men of the Year Awards red carpet at the Royal Opera House in London.

Joe was seen rocking a double-breasted leather jacket over white dress shirt and black tie. He further completed the look with slacks and black Chelsea boots.

This was his first public gathering amid the frenzy around his longtime ex-girlfriend’s romance with the NFL star, after she broke up with him earlier this year.

Entertainment Tonight reported in April that Taylor and Joe split with a source claiming that the breakup was “amicable” and “not dramatic."

"Taylor and Joe are in totally different places in their lives right now. It was more of Taylor's decision to break up,” the insider had spilled.

On the other hand, Taylor, who is seemingly moving fast with her new boyfriend, will reportedly introduce her parents to and Travis’s folks during the upcoming match between Kansas City Chiefs and brother Jason Kelce’s team Philadelphia Eagles. 

Julie Bowen reveals Sofia Vergara's 'deal with the devil'
Julie Bowen reveals Sofia Vergara's 'deal with the devil'
Ines De Ramon ‘a ray of hope’ in Brad Pitt’s life amid Angelina Jolie legal fight
Ines De Ramon ‘a ray of hope’ in Brad Pitt’s life amid Angelina Jolie legal fight
Joe Jonas flashes sweet tattoo amid Sophie Turner divorce
Joe Jonas flashes sweet tattoo amid Sophie Turner divorce
Kelly Rizzo offers support to ‘Friends’ cast following Matthew Perry's sudden death
Kelly Rizzo offers support to ‘Friends’ cast following Matthew Perry's sudden death
Will Brad Pitt tie the knot with Ines De Ramon after messy Angelina Jolie divorce?
Will Brad Pitt tie the knot with Ines De Ramon after messy Angelina Jolie divorce?
Pedro Pascal to lead the iconic superhero team in Marvel's 'Fantastic Four'
Pedro Pascal to lead the iconic superhero team in Marvel's 'Fantastic Four'
Drake, J. Cole's 'First Person Shooter' music video redefines music visuals video
Drake, J. Cole's 'First Person Shooter' music video redefines music visuals
Academy faces fan fury for choosing Jimmy Kimmel as Oscars host again video
Academy faces fan fury for choosing Jimmy Kimmel as Oscars host again
King Charles would 'abdicate' due to 'urinary' problems: claims living Nostradamus
King Charles would 'abdicate' due to 'urinary' problems: claims living Nostradamus
Jimmy Kimmel's dream comes true: Set to host Oscars for fourth time in 2024
Jimmy Kimmel's dream comes true: Set to host Oscars for fourth time in 2024
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry need to eat 'humble pie' to appease Royal Family
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry need to eat 'humble pie' to appease Royal Family
Kevin Hart set to make history as 25th recipient of 'Mark Twain Prize'
Kevin Hart set to make history as 25th recipient of 'Mark Twain Prize'